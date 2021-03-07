ROBERTSON, Sally Jo Shattuck, a dedicated servant of the Lord, was called to heaven on March 5, 2021. Sally Jo devoted her life to laying a Christian foundation for children, leading them to find hope and strength through faith in Jesus Christ. She did this by leading and writing curriculums for Vacation Bible Schools, Sunday school, and Bible 101; and by living her life as a shining example of a true Christian. Sally Jo served numerous area churches during her life. She served as church secretary and Christian educator at Raleigh Forbes Baptist Church. As a member of Mechanicsville Baptist, she taught fifth and sixth graders in the JAM (Jesus and Me) Class and directed many memorable Vacation Bible Schools, Easter and Christmas programs for children and adults. She wrote Sunday school and Vacation Bible School curriculums while working at the Outlook Book Service. She retired from Overbrook Presbyterian Church, where she served as church secretary and Director of Christian Education, leading Vacation Bible Schools and teaching adults and children in Sunday school classes. Sally Jo and Tom were members of First Baptist Church, Richmond. Born in Denver, Colo. in 1943, to Rev. Edwin L. Shattuck and Sarah Witt Shattuck, Sally Jo moved to Richmond, Va. at age nine, where she met the love of her life, Tom Robertson, in the youth group at Venable Baptist Church. They were married in 1961 and just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Sally Jo was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind a family, to whom she was truly devoted and that loved her dearly, including her husband, H. Thomas Robertson Jr. of Richmond; three children, Cheri Robertson Wells and her husband, Earnie Wells of Quinton, Edwin Robertson of Richmond and Mark Robertson and his husband, Marcelo Outeiro of Richmond; four grandchildren, Jennifer Sanders Sheppard and her husband, Jason Sheppard of Mechanicsville, James Sanders and his wife, Sandy Sanders of New Kent, David Sanders of Aylett and Chip Wells of Quinton; three great-grandchildren, Sarah Sheppard, Jack Sheppard and Rylee Sanders; one sister, Lucille Shattuck Lewis of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and a niece, Linda Lewis Graham and Robby Roberson of Chattanooga, Tenn. She also leaves behind many devoted friends. She touched so many lives and helped lead others to know the Lord. She will be greatly missed. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.