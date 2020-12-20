JONES, Sally T., passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Sally was born in Richmond, Va., on April 13, 1943. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was married to H. Steve Jones. Sally retired from Richmond City School System. Sally was a proud member of the Chancellor Wythe Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was predeceased by her parents, James Temple and Virginia Temple Coleman; stepparents, Irvin Coleman and Irene Temple; husband, H. Steve Jones; and nephew, Scott Lanier; along with many special aunts and uncles. Sally is survived by her sisters, Carol T. Rossberg and Teresa Temple; brother, Jim Temple; nephew, C. Todd Lanier and wife, Kippon; nephew, Quinton Scott Lanier; niece, Michelle Suchonic; and numerous cousins, along with aunts and uncles. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 980037, Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.