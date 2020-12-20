JONES, Sally T., passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Sally was born in Richmond, Va., on April 13, 1943. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was married to H. Steve Jones. Sally retired from Richmond City School System. Sally was a proud member of the Chancellor Wythe Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was predeceased by her parents, James Temple and Virginia Temple Coleman; stepparents, Irvin Coleman and Irene Temple; husband, H. Steve Jones; and nephew, Scott Lanier; along with many special aunts and uncles. Sally is survived by her sisters, Carol T. Rossberg and Teresa Temple; brother, Jim Temple; nephew, C. Todd Lanier and wife, Kippon; nephew, Quinton Scott Lanier; niece, Michelle Suchonic; and numerous cousins, along with aunts and uncles. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 980037, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Teresa and Sissy, I am so saddened to learn of Sally's passing in these difficult times when we aren't able to gather easily. May she rest in peace and may each of you find a deep comfort in God's care and love for you and in your good memories of times shared in the past. Much love, Nancy Robinson
Nancy Robinson
December 22, 2020
Sending our love, prayers and condolences for the repose of the soul of our Dear Sister-In-law Sally.
Mr and Mrs Joseph Mandich
December 21, 2020
Sally was one of our Favorite neighbors. She could always make us laugh and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace and Heaven has a great new Angel. Sending the family thoughts and prayers.
God Bless...
Brad and Peggy Hand
December 21, 2020
We extend our most sincere condolences to Sally's family. As long time neighbors, we have enjoyed many porch visits, Halloween gatherings, and her unending smile. In talking to her one day, she told her story about attending Tabernacle Baptist Church as a youth. We are not sure how long she lived in her home on Park Avenue, but it seems she called it home for a very long time and was both proud and happy to be a part of this special block of people. She will be greatly missed!
Donna and Jim Soyars
December 21, 2020
Sally was a ray of sunshine in our lives and is terribly missed, but I know God has welcomed her with open arms. Rest In Peace Dear Sally "Belle".