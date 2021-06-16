JACKSON, Samuel Alex, Jr., 72, formerly of N. 23rd St., was called home to rest on June 15, 2021. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Sr. and Katie; one brother, James C. Wallace Sr.; two sisters, Barbara Jean Randolph and Phyllis Cain (Curtis); sister-in-law, Francine Jackson; and nephew, James C. Wallace Jr. His fond memories will always be cherished by his devoted wife of 49 years, Susie Jackson. He also leaves behind his son, Samuel A. Jackson III (Erica); daughter, Sharonda D. Jackson; granddogs, Levi and Chanel; brothers, Verlin Wallace and Phillip Jackson; sister, Sandra Jones (Stanley); brothers-in-law, Samuel Randolph and Walter Lee Holt Jr.; sisters-in-law, Darlene Holt, Norine Houchens (Jerry) and Kim Ponce; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, June 21, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. The service will be streamed online at manningfh.com
. Interment Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.