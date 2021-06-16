Menu
Samuel Alex Jackson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
JACKSON, Samuel Alex, Jr., 72, formerly of N. 23rd St., was called home to rest on June 15, 2021. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Sr. and Katie; one brother, James C. Wallace Sr.; two sisters, Barbara Jean Randolph and Phyllis Cain (Curtis); sister-in-law, Francine Jackson; and nephew, James C. Wallace Jr. His fond memories will always be cherished by his devoted wife of 49 years, Susie Jackson. He also leaves behind his son, Samuel A. Jackson III (Erica); daughter, Sharonda D. Jackson; granddogs, Levi and Chanel; brothers, Verlin Wallace and Phillip Jackson; sister, Sandra Jones (Stanley); brothers-in-law, Samuel Randolph and Walter Lee Holt Jr.; sisters-in-law, Darlene Holt, Norine Houchens (Jerry) and Kim Ponce; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, June 21, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. The service will be streamed online at manningfh.com. Interment Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
Our Love and Prayers go out to you, We will miss him deeply!
Kathleen M Hoffman
Family
June 23, 2021
PEACE AND BLESSINGS TO THE FAMILY ,REST IN ALMIGHTY GODS ARMS
CHRISTINE HOLT HARRIS
Family
June 22, 2021
Very good friend
BRUCE DANDRIDGE
Friend
June 20, 2021
Rest my old friend1
Anthony Byrd
June 20, 2021
I offer my condolences to the family of Jackson. Jack was one of the first people I met when I started work at Bellwood in 74. Was very nice, helpful and funny. I know he will be missed. Rest, old buddy.
Walter R Cox Sr
Work
June 18, 2021
I met Jack when i first started working at Bellwood. He was a very special person and was always ready to help when ever you needed him. He will be missed. My condolences and prayers are with the family. God bless.
Beverly Allen
Work
June 17, 2021
