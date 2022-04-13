Menu
Samuel Ellis "Sammy" Jarrell Jr.
JARRELL, Samuel Ellis "Sammy", Jr., 81, of Crewe, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Scott Jarrell. Sammy was a longtime firefighter, former Fire Chief and was a retired Right-of-Way Supervisor for Southside Electric Cooperative with 42 years of service. He is survived by his son, Danny Jarrell of Sutherland, Va.; his loving companion, May Lynn Pennington West of the home and her children, Jason Krotzer (Amanda) and Ashley Oakes (Matthew) and their children, Kailey, Alaina, Brody, Gunnar and Brayden. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Crewe Cemetery, The Falls Rd., (SR49S), Crewe, Va. 23930. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130, Blackstone, VA
Apr
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Crewe Cemetery
he Falls Rd., (SR49S), Crewe, VA
