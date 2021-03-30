Menu
Samuel Wentworth "Sam" Johnson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
JOHNSON, Samuel "Sam" Wentworth, 78, of Richmond, Virginia and Kiawah Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, with his daughters and sister by his side.

Sam was born in 1942 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Samuel Johnson Sr. and Dorothy Aughenbaugh. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, an accomplishment of which he was extremely proud. After his service, he entered Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and subsequently, founded his company Cavalier Inks and Coatings which he managed for over 50 years.

He is survived by his two daughters, Amy Sluss and her husband, James, of Winchester, Virginia and Catherine Hassan and her husband, Omar, of Richmond, Virginia; his former wife, Carolyn Johnson; two grandchildren, Madeline and Jay Sluss; his sisters, Roxanne Rowen and her husband, Don, of Lighthouse Point, Florida, Kimberlee Crookshanks of Midlothian, Virginia and her former husband, Bryson; and his brother, Rodney Shade and his wife, Pat, of Midlothian, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Wentworth Johnson Sr. and Dorothy Aughenbaugh.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this spring. Online condolences may be made at dignitymemorial.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sam was a really nice guy. I was his Omaha Steaks rep and I could tell he was a great guy. Sorry for your loss. Daniel
Daniel Buck
December 11, 2021
My prayers and thoughts go out to Sam´s family: I had some good conversations with Sam over the years!
Sydney strawderman
March 31, 2021
To Sam's family and the employees of Cavalier Inks, I send my most sincere condolences. Sam was a good person and an industry innovator. He always had a good story to tell his customers and he was fun to be with. He will be missed.
Gary White
March 30, 2021
