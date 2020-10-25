SHELTON, Samuel Joseph, 46, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord and his Dad on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Sam was a caregiver and true friend to those he loved. Sam loved wrestling, racing, the Las Vegas Raiders and spending time with his family, especially his sons. He is survived by his sons, Noah Samuel Shelton and Antonio Joseph Shelton; mother, Linda L. Shelton; brother, Daniel M. Shelton; mother of his children and best friend, Joanna Shelton; half-brother, Guiseppe Cracchiolo; biological father, Samuel C. Cracchiolo; aunts, Faye (Jerry) Shore and Judy (Ed) Bilak; uncle, Ted (Kim) Kennedy; and many loving cousins and friends. Sam was preceded in death by his father, Oscar M. Shelton Jr.; and grandparents, Noah Kennedy, Oscar M. Shelton Sr., Anna R. Kennedy-Pearrell and Ollie P. Shelton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.