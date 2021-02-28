Menu
Samuel Lawrence McCoin
MCCOIN, Samuel Lawrence, age 77, of Richmond, Va., flew home to be with his Lord on February 19, 2021. He was born in Elkin, N.C., to Samuel Ralph and Grace Lawrence McCoin. He was predeceased by his son, Samuel Montgomery "Monty" McCoin; his parents; and his sisters, Judy Blackburn and Mary Lou Longworth. He is survived by his daughter, Lori McCoin Jones; granddaughter, Samantha Montgomery Jones; his sister, Ann Goodson; and many nieces and nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. A memorial service will be held in the fall. Please see www.virginiacremate.com/obituaries.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember what a great guy he was and all the fun times we had at The Godfather Lounge. I´m saddened to hear of his passing. May he Rest In Peace. My condolences to all.
Joe Waldron
March 3, 2021
Love You Poppy
Sarah Beth Breck
March 1, 2021
