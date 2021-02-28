MCCOIN, Samuel Lawrence, age 77, of Richmond, Va., flew home to be with his Lord on February 19, 2021. He was born in Elkin, N.C., to Samuel Ralph and Grace Lawrence McCoin. He was predeceased by his son, Samuel Montgomery "Monty" McCoin; his parents; and his sisters, Judy Blackburn and Mary Lou Longworth. He is survived by his daughter, Lori McCoin Jones; granddaughter, Samantha Montgomery Jones; his sister, Ann Goodson; and many nieces and nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. A memorial service will be held in the fall. Please see www.virginiacremate.com/obituaries
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.