Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel "Keith" Ross
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
ROSS, Samuel "Keith", entered this earth on December 12, 1959, and went home to be with the Lord on December 6, 2020. He believed and confessed Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Ross; and two sons, Shawn and Roosevelt Ross. Samuel Ross leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Geraldine Ross; father, Samuel Carter; four daughters, Simetrice Whiting, Claudette Minnicks (Clarence), Rebecca Gregory (Montrell) and Teresa Brandon (Deonta'); one son, Jibrial Jefferson; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Whiting, Montrice Washington, Joshua Bush, Lorenzo Hurdle, Teonna Brandon, Montrell Washington, Jeremiah Bush, Kayla Jefferson, Malik Washington, Makai Washington and Jedediah Ross; one brother, Antonio Carter; two sisters-in-law, Rosa Farmer (Ervin), Verna Gregory; one brother-in-law, Mark Gregory (Michelle); three aunts, Ella "Ducky" Ross, Susan James, Rosetta Carter; one uncle, Alpha Carter. Amongst them all devoted family and friends, Toleta Bailey, Harvey Miller, Joe Washington and Douglas Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will embrace and cherish every moment spent with him. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at United Nations International Church, 214 Cowardin Ave., Richmond, Va. 23224.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
United Nations International Church
214 Cowardin Ave, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God comfort this family with all strength and might..
Kevin Coleman
December 12, 2020
RIP cuz,family keep on praying we will be comforted by GOD
Clara Anderson -Williams
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results