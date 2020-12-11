ROSS, Samuel "Keith", entered this earth on December 12, 1959, and went home to be with the Lord on December 6, 2020. He believed and confessed Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Ross; and two sons, Shawn and Roosevelt Ross. Samuel Ross leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Geraldine Ross; father, Samuel Carter; four daughters, Simetrice Whiting, Claudette Minnicks (Clarence), Rebecca Gregory (Montrell) and Teresa Brandon (Deonta'); one son, Jibrial Jefferson; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Whiting, Montrice Washington, Joshua Bush, Lorenzo Hurdle, Teonna Brandon, Montrell Washington, Jeremiah Bush, Kayla Jefferson, Malik Washington, Makai Washington and Jedediah Ross; one brother, Antonio Carter; two sisters-in-law, Rosa Farmer (Ervin), Verna Gregory; one brother-in-law, Mark Gregory (Michelle); three aunts, Ella "Ducky" Ross, Susan James, Rosetta Carter; one uncle, Alpha Carter. Amongst them all devoted family and friends, Toleta Bailey, Harvey Miller, Joe Washington and Douglas Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will embrace and cherish every moment spent with him. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at United Nations International Church, 214 Cowardin Ave., Richmond, Va. 23224.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.