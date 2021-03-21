SHELTON, Samuel, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life March 18, 2021. He is survived by one daughter, Letesha Cooper; two granddaughters, Qwamesha and Keniya Cooper; three great-grandsons; mother, Martha Shelton; two brothers, James and Lance Shelton; two aunts, Virginia Carter and Barbara Gattison; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Shelton can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. Rev. Cory Taylor officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.