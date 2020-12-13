THOMPSON, Samuel Pleasant, Sr., 92, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant and Sarah Thompson; son, Samuel Thompson Jr.; and five siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Bernice Thompson; daughters, Saundra (Elwood) Thomas, Sonia (Gary) Hicks, Shari (Keith) Harris and Brianne Pryor; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020. A private service to be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the March Funeral Home chapel with live streaming available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.