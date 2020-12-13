Menu
Samuel Pleasant Thompson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
THOMPSON, Samuel Pleasant, Sr., 92, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant and Sarah Thompson; son, Samuel Thompson Jr.; and five siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Bernice Thompson; daughters, Saundra (Elwood) Thomas, Sonia (Gary) Hicks, Shari (Keith) Harris and Brianne Pryor; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020. A private service to be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the March Funeral Home chapel with live streaming available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
15
Service
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sorry for your lost our prayers are with you
Iris and wesley hewlett
December 15, 2020
Our prayers are with this family. May God comfort you in this difficult time. I will never forget the encouragement Sam often shared with me. God bless.
Kenneth & Bernice Dye
December 14, 2020
Saundra, Shari and family. I am sorry to hear of the passing of your wonderful father. You have my sympathy.
Linda Taylor
December 13, 2020
My Condolences to the Thompson Family. You are in my prayers.
Linda Day Cavitt
December 13, 2020
