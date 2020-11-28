HANDSCHUH, Sandra B., 74, of Montpelier, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Born in West Virginia, she was the widow of Martin Handschuh. She retired as a librarian from Ladysmith Primary School and was a member of Wright's Chapel UMC in Ladysmith. She is survived by her son, Joseph and daughter-in-love, Mandy Davenport; four grandchildren, Deann, Kyla, Samantha, Colin; and she was looking forward to her upcoming great-granddaughter; brother, Ralph Bentley; two stepchildren, Rich Handschuh (Jennifer) and Michelle Cousins (Charles Jr.); 12 stepgrandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Bentley Chambers. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Wright's Chapel UMC Cemetery, Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Resarch Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2020.