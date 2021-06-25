EVANS, Ms. Sandra, 59, passed away on June 20, 2021. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Annie B. DeJarnette and Thomas Evans Sr.; brothers, Thomas Jr., Jerome and Michael Evans; sister, Patricia Johnson. To cherish her memory is sister, Rita DeJarnette; and brothers, Linwood (Doris) and Steven Evans (Delores); sisters-in-law, Jackie Evans and Linda Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.