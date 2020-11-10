LOAN, Sandra H., 84, widow of Lawrence A. Loan, went home to be with her Heavenly Father November 8, 2020. She devotedly served as the President of the Lake Crystal Farms Civic Association for 20 years. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and a wonderful homemaker. She is survived by daughters, Melinda Loan Steen, Cynthia Claire Silvan, Christine Elizabeth Hunte (David), Michele Anne Armstrong (Len); and four grandchildren. Sandra Loan was a member of Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church for over 60 years. The family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.