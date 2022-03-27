JINNETTE, Sandra Hendrick, age 79, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on March 3, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Leftwich Hendrick; and father, Charles Grant Hendrick.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald W. Jinnette; daughters, Valerie Jinnette and husband, Mike Chen and Dawn Jinnette Dauley and husband, Chris Dauley; grandchildren, Clara and Liv Chen and Grant and Rhett Dauley; brother-in-law, David A. Jinnette; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandra was a graduate of John Marshall High School 1961, where she was Sponsor of "C" Company Cadet Corps, Cadet Corps "Band Girl" and later JMHS Cadet Alumni "Band Girl."
Sandra held a Certificate of Interior Design from John Tyler. She was a member of Second Branch Baptist Church, The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Daughters of the Confederacy and Ikebana of Richmond.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Sandra's devoted friend, Christina Tsai-Sambucci and caregivers, Gwen Naumann, Spring Arbor of Salisbury and Crater Community Hospice.
The family invites friends to gather for a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 3 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Road, Richmond, Va. 23236 on Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute gift in Sandra's name to Crater Community Hospice: cratercommunityhospice.org
and click on the (Donate) box.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.virginiacremate.com/locations
for the Jinnette family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.