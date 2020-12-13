LUX, Sandra "Sandy" Edgeworth, beloved wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, crossed over into Heaven December 6, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., February 4, 1962. Sandra is survived by the love of her life, Billy; her devoted son, Nathan and wife, Kacy; son-in-law, Tyler; and her beautiful grandbabies, Clarum, Mason and Afton; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Lux; and many family members and close friends. Sandra joins her cherished daughter, Jackie in Heaven; along with her mother, sister and many loved ones who have gone ahead. The beauty of Sandy went well beyond her sparkling eyes, genuine smile, joyful singing and warm, lively presence. She gave her heart to countless souls who needed a Mama, sharing hugs, laughter, wonderful cooking and a true spirit of caring with folks from all walks of life. She loved her Lord and her place on earth, especially her homes in Chesterfield and Jamaica, Va., where she enjoyed digging the dirt of her vegetable garden. She loved bluegrass music, Graves Mountain and being together with her wide circle of friends and family gathered around the stew pot or at the river. She was exceptional at entertaining and comforting others and cheering them on, her light always a safe harbor. Through organ donation, Sandy's life goes on as a tribute to her generous spirit. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held later when family and friends can gather close.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.