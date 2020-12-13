LUX, Sandra "Sandy" Edgeworth, beloved wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, crossed over into Heaven December 6, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., February 4, 1962. Sandra is survived by the love of her life, Billy; her devoted son, Nathan and wife, Kacy; son-in-law, Tyler; and her beautiful grandbabies, Clarum, Mason and Afton; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Lux; and many family members and close friends. Sandra joins her cherished daughter, Jackie in Heaven; along with her mother, sister and many loved ones who have gone ahead. The beauty of Sandy went well beyond her sparkling eyes, genuine smile, joyful singing and warm, lively presence. She gave her heart to countless souls who needed a Mama, sharing hugs, laughter, wonderful cooking and a true spirit of caring with folks from all walks of life. She loved her Lord and her place on earth, especially her homes in Chesterfield and Jamaica, Va., where she enjoyed digging the dirt of her vegetable garden. She loved bluegrass music, Graves Mountain and being together with her wide circle of friends and family gathered around the stew pot or at the river. She was exceptional at entertaining and comforting others and cheering them on, her light always a safe harbor. Through organ donation, Sandy's life goes on as a tribute to her generous spirit. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held later when family and friends can gather close.
Thinking of you Billy and Nathan and family on this the 1 year anniversary of our dear Sandy's passing. We think of her and you all the time and pray time is helping to heal us all.
Barbara and Ben
Friend
December 7, 2021
We would have been there had we known.
Gods Grace to the LUX and EDGEWORTH families.
Texas Family
Kelly Ruth
November 15, 2021
Sandy is my hero, always will be. The last time I saw her was the night I was packing up my house to leave VA and take my kiddos to a place of safety. She and Jackie just came in. Sandy just grabbed me and said go be happy. Jackie was my daughters maid of honor. So these are good people. Sandy helped me in ways that most won´t understand. She is my sister.
Kelly
January 1, 2021
Billy & Family -
I can only imagine the heart ache you all feeling during this difficult time. Squeeze each other close and remember Sandy would not want you all to morn her loss too long. You all will see each other again one day. You all are in my thought and prayers.
Kendall Short
December 29, 2020
What a tragic loss, although I didn't know Sandy well, I have known Billy for a long time. I know of the love and admiration he had for Sandy and the wonderful relationship they shared. No words can describe how sorry I am to hear of Sandy's passing , although I know she has a beautiful daughter waiting to greet her in heaven, I'm sure its got to be hard on Billy and his family trying to find peace in this situation.
To Billy and his family, I will pray for you and think of you often during this time of grieving. Please reach out to me if I can do anything to help you recover from this deep and oh so tragic loss.
Richard Downs
December 28, 2020
I think the first time we met Sandy was at one of the big parties at their Chesterfield County home....I was so impressed by the way she could move through a crowd (of mostly musicians) and light up whichever group she was talking to. At one point during the night, she introduced Evelyn and me to "The Girls" (their chickens) and I believe gave us a dozen eggs to take home.....within a week, I was building a chicken coop for our Varina homeplace.
She was a strong person who, as the overused phrase goes, "never met a stranger" and would help anyone in need.
We will all miss her bright smile and pray for peace to come to Billy and the family.
Bob Brown
December 15, 2020
Dear Billy, what a deep loss for you, her beloved family ,and her extended family .
The day I met Sandy, I was frazzled, trying to throw Bob a big party for his birthday. I had met Billy ,butI had not met Sandy.
Well she just came on in, introduced herself and asked what she could do. She assessed the situation ,and plugged in the vacuum cleaner and told me to keep on folding napkins . She knew I needed help.
What fun she was, and what a dear friend to so many people. Bob and I will miss her.
evelyn brown
December 14, 2020
Dear Billy, Nathan, and Kacy. Grandma Hall and I are heartbroken over the loss of Sandy. While we are confident she is w Jackie, those of us left behind are so very sad. Please know, and WE MEAN THIS, if there is ANYTHING we can do to help make this unbearable time more bearable, do not hesitate to contact us. Our prayer for you is to KNOW GOD´S PEACE. Blessings to you all.
Deborah Berkley
December 14, 2020
May peace be with Billy, Nathan, and all of the Lux family and all of the friends of Billy and Sandy who dearly love them and are heartbroken with the news of Sandy´s passing. We love you all and we are praying for your strength to get through this, we are truly one big family.
We will all miss Sandy, but she will live on in our hearts forever. We send our love and prayers.
Dennis & Cindy Fines
December 14, 2020
Anyone who knew Sandy Lux knew that once she´d drawn you into the protective circle of those comforting arms that she had you for life. There was no bigger champion of the sad or lost than Sandy- Billy too. They were a team. There are no words to express how much I´m going to miss "co-grandmothering" Jackie´s and Tyler´s precious little Mason. He is wise beyond his years and while he misses his Mimi terribly he also knows that Mimi and "our Jackie" are but a thought away and watching over him from heaven. Sandy hasn´t really left us. I am sure that when we need her we can just ask and if we listen we´ll hear that laughter of hers and feel the warmth of her love. Maddy
Annette Johnson
December 14, 2020
To Billy, Nathan and the entire Lux Family, our deepest condolences during this most difficult time. We will deeply miss Sandy but her spirit will live forever in our hearts.
Barbara and Ben Eldridge
December 13, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace.