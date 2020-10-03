HUDSON, Mrs. Sandra Marie (McGhee), of Richmond, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, just two days shy of her 68th birthday. She was predeceased by her son, C. Scott Hudson; her parents, the late Wilbur L. and Zelda D. McGhee of Sandston; brother, Roland McGhee of Lakeside; and a niece and a nephew. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Barry D. Hudson; sons, Sean Hudson of Richmond, Ryan Hudson (Mallory) of Mechanicsville; eight grandchildren, Chandler, Madison, Jada, Luke, Jameson, Jack, Kameron and Amera Hudson; sisters-in-law, Donna Lawrence (Keith) and Linda McGhee; and daughters-in-law, Latosha Hudson and Vanessa Hudson; and three nephews. A 1971 graduate of Highland Springs High School, she was always one to put the needs of others before her own. A loving wife, mother and Mamaw. The family invites friends to the home of Ryan and Mallory at 8414 Tavenor Ct., Mechanicsvlle, Va. 23111. Family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m. on the lawn, October 4, with a meal to follow.

