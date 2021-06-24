Menu
Sandra McCann Poulsen
Highland High School
POULSEN, Sandra McCann, currently of St. George, Utah, died on June 20, 2021 at the age of 73. Sandi was born on March 22, 1948 in Logan, Utah. She graduated from Highland High School (Salt Lake City, Utah) in 1966 and then attended Utah State University. On December 20, 1968, Sandi married Craig Lynn Poulsen in the Salt Lake Temple. Life moved Sandi and Craig from Utah to Nevada to North Carolina, and then to Richmond, Virginia, where they lived for 34 years. Sandi and Craig were blessed with five children: Paul (Becky), Chad (Michelle), Tiffani (Geran), Gretel and Britni (Bryant). Sandi's passion for religious freedom was well served during her 19 years as Outreach Programs Coordinator at the First Freedom Center in Richmond. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sandi also spent many years in interfaith and community service assignments for the Church, along with serving in other church teaching, music and leadership positions throughout her life. Sandi is survived by her husband of 52 years; their five children, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her stepmother, Claudia McCann; sister, LuAnn Newbold; brothers, Kevin McCann and Ryan McCann; plus, her treasured May and Begis bonus family members. Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Lucius Fishburn McCann; mother, Edra Ann Haslam Hinckley; and brothers, Steven McCann and Jeffrey McCann. A viewing is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 25, 2021 at Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E. 700 Street, St. George, Utah 84790. The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. on June 26, 2021 at the same location. Following the funeral service, the burial will be held at the Santa Clara City Cemetery in Santa Clara, Utah. In lieu of flowers, serve a neighbor or send a bouquet to someone living who needs to be uplifted. Please visit hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
I knew Sandi in junior high and high school. We were both in Pep Club. And we have spent some time together here in St. George. She was a lovely person. I will miss her. Sheila Summerhays
Sheila Summerhays
Friend
July 2, 2021
I had the great pleasure of working with Sandi when I served as President of the First Freedom Center for 10 years. She was always sweet, kind and caring and dedicated to the work of the Center. My wife, Betty, and I were very fond of Sandi and kept in touch when she moved to Utah. Our sincerest condolences to the family. Tommy Baer
Tommy Baer
June 27, 2021
Craig, my deepest sympathy in learning of the passing of your wife. Hope you are doing well. Ed
edward dent
Family
June 24, 2021
