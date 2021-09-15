Menu
Sandra Ruth Richardson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
RICHARDSON, Sandra Ruth, 75, of Chester, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1946, in Bossier County, Louisiana and was the daughter of the late Larry I. and Elizabeth Johnston Sunderland; and was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Winston Richardson. She retired after 20 years of service from VDOT.

Sandra is survived by two sons, Charles Peter Richardson and wife, Tami and Tee Edward Richardson and wife, Debbie; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; two brothers, Jeff Sunderland and Monte Joe Sunderland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, in Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Sep
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blandford Cemetery
319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pete & Tee, I am heartbroken to see this. I loved working with your mom--she had an incredible sense of humor and was always looking out for me, when it was my job to be looking out for her. Working with her was a privilege and I will miss our conversations and carry her memory with me.
Dan Sheehan
September 16, 2021
I didn´t know Sandra well, but she helped me settle in when I moved to BelArbor. I remember her as being helpful and kind. Please accept my condolences to the family.
Bonnie Kraft
September 15, 2021
