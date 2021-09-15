RICHARDSON, Sandra Ruth, 75, of Chester, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1946, in Bossier County, Louisiana and was the daughter of the late Larry I. and Elizabeth Johnston Sunderland; and was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Winston Richardson. She retired after 20 years of service from VDOT.
Sandra is survived by two sons, Charles Peter Richardson and wife, Tami and Tee Edward Richardson and wife, Debbie; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; two brothers, Jeff Sunderland and Monte Joe Sunderland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, in Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.