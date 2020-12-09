SEBOLT, Sandra Kay, 68, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Willie Weeks: a sister, Carol Miller; and a brother, Billy Weeks. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Stanley A. Sebolt; a daughter, Veronica S. Newcomb and her husband, R. Allen Newcomb; and two grandchildren, Styles and Kayla Newcomb; a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Sandy was the first female inspector at Chesterfield County Utility Department, where she retired 30 years of service. She loved volunteering at the SPCA Petersburg and Colonial Heights. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her charitable preference, the SPCA, 104A Pickwick Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Due to COVID-19, we will wait and have a memorial service next year in the spring/summer.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
We enjoyed a lot of laughs together. Sandy's great humour and hilarious inspection stories always made every Utility event so much fun. We also shared a love for creatures large and small. My heartfelt condolences to her friends, co-workers and family.
Wendy Harding
December 14, 2020
Sandy was such a beautiful and special person. She will be missed by many. She was my friend and I loved her dearly.
Delores Glascoe
December 9, 2020
So sorry to see this. I was a Daisy with Sandy. She was a really special lady. My sympathy to her family.