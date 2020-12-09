SEBOLT, Sandra Kay, 68, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Willie Weeks: a sister, Carol Miller; and a brother, Billy Weeks. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Stanley A. Sebolt; a daughter, Veronica S. Newcomb and her husband, R. Allen Newcomb; and two grandchildren, Styles and Kayla Newcomb; a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Sandy was the first female inspector at Chesterfield County Utility Department, where she retired 30 years of service. She loved volunteering at the SPCA Petersburg and Colonial Heights. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her charitable preference, the SPCA, 104A Pickwick Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Due to COVID-19, we will wait and have a memorial service next year in the spring/summer.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.