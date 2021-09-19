SMITH, Sandra U., 79, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after a long illness. She spent her childhood in Ronceverte, W.Va., until relocating to the Richmond area after her marriage to John W. Williams of Covington, Va. After more than 20 years with Ukrop's Supermarkets in several positions, including deli manager, Sandra retired and went back to school at Bryant & Stratton College, where she obtained an Associate of Applied Science degree in Information Technology, one of her proudest moments. After retirement, she worked in the Blue Cross Blue Shield provider services call center at World Access for several years. Sandra loved the beach and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed boating, gardening, sewing, painting and making banana pudding for her son-in-law. Sandra was also a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Moose. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Amy Williams Mott (Steven R. Mott Jr.) of Midlothian, Va. and Cassandra R. Williams of Chesterfield, Va.; her brother, Kenneth D. Underwood of Laurel, Md.; her nieces, Jeanie S. Louis (Joseph Louis Jr.) of Laurel, Md. and Karen U. Barnes of Laurel, Md. She also leaves behind four great-nieces that she loved dearly. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Homer S. Underwood and Eva M. (Sanders) Underwood of Ronceverte, W.Va.; her brother, Charles J. Underwood of Vinton, Va.; and her husband, Henry T. Smith of Chesterfield, Va. There will be a private service in Ronceverte, W.Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sandra's name to AT Home Care & Hospice at 8149 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.