VAUGHAN, Sandra A., 63, of Richmond, died June 27, 2021. Surviving are two sons, Darrell J. Vaughan (Syreeta) and Dante A. Jackson; three grandchildren; brother, Antone J. Vaughan Jr.; devoted longtime friends, Darrell Jackson and Kathy Roane; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, July 7 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2021.