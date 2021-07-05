Menu
Sandra A. Vaughan
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
VAUGHAN, Sandra A., 63, of Richmond, died June 27, 2021. Surviving are two sons, Darrell J. Vaughan (Syreeta) and Dante A. Jackson; three grandchildren; brother, Antone J. Vaughan Jr.; devoted longtime friends, Darrell Jackson and Kathy Roane; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, July 7 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jul
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
My you rest in perfect peace, Sandra. Also, my deepest condolences to the family. Anthony Jefferson, Sr., your friend, from John Marshall High.
Anthony Jefferson, Sr.
School
July 9, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy is extended to the Vaughan Family on the passing of your beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend, Sandra Vaughan. Sandra and I graduated from John Marshall High School in the Class of 1975. Always had a smile and always fun to be around. Rest in Heaven Sandra until we meet again.
Eva Anderson Bonaparte
School
July 7, 2021
This was so sudden Iso glad we got to spend together on your last visit home i will hold that memory until I see you in heaven
Doris Horne Andrews
Friend
July 7, 2021
To the family of Sandra Vaughan: I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one. Sandra was a beautiful human being and I was so shocked to learn of her death. My connection with Sandra dates back to the 1970s at John Marshall High School. About a year or so ago, we reconnected on Facebook after 45 years since leaving high school. Through Facebook posts, we frequently reminisced about our care free lives as teenagers at John Marshall High School. We got a lot of laughs out of the picture I attached below - it was taken at John Marshall's 1975 Sports banquet. Regardless the circumstances, whenever we encountered one another, she only had kind words to offer. If our destiny beyond the dim midst of eternity is determined by the kindness and pureness of heart, there is no question that today, Sandra rests in the comfort of God's loving hands, the beneficiary of his amazing grace. I will miss her dearly Wayne Turnage John Marshall, Class of 1976
Wayne Turnage
School
July 6, 2021
My condolences and prayers to your family. Sorry for your loss, God will bring peace and understanding!
Van Dyer
Friend
July 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
July 5, 2021
My condolences to your family and RIP Ms Vaughan
Bernard Howie
Work
July 3, 2021
