To the family of Sandra Vaughan: I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one. Sandra was a beautiful human being and I was so shocked to learn of her death. My connection with Sandra dates back to the 1970s at John Marshall High School. About a year or so ago, we reconnected on Facebook after 45 years since leaving high school. Through Facebook posts, we frequently reminisced about our care free lives as teenagers at John Marshall High School. We got a lot of laughs out of the picture I attached below - it was taken at John Marshall's 1975 Sports banquet. Regardless the circumstances, whenever we encountered one another, she only had kind words to offer. If our destiny beyond the dim midst of eternity is determined by the kindness and pureness of heart, there is no question that today, Sandra rests in the comfort of God's loving hands, the beneficiary of his amazing grace. I will miss her dearly Wayne Turnage John Marshall, Class of 1976

July 6, 2021