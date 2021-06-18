ARRINGTON, Sandy Claiborne, 96, passed away June 15, 2021. He was born and raised in Bedford, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter J. Arrington Sr.; his mother, Evelyn Kelso Arrington; and his brother, Walter J. Arrington Jr. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Carwile Arrington; a son and daughter-in-law, Don W. and Charlotte Holdren Arrington; and a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Arrington and James B. Davies. He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren (Damon Arrington, Joey Arrington, Benjamin Coffey, Jane Coffey); two stepgrandchildren (J. Benjamin Davies, Emma Davies); and one great-grandchild (Noah Albert). He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the latter part of World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operations and in the Occupation of Japan. He was a longstanding member of the Virginia Army National Guard, serving with the 116th Infantry, 29th division, where he held many positions including Company Commander of Company A. He also served in the Army Reserves with the 2174th U.S. Army Garrison and was a life member of the American Legion. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving as Postmaster at Bedford and Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Bedford with the Rev. Philip Parker officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.