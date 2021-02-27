BOTTORF, Sara Pifer DeVictor, age 104, passed away February 13, 2021, at the Brandermill Woods Retirement Community in Midlothian, Va. Sara was born April 15, 1916, in Jacksonville, Pa., the daughter of Malcolm and Lucille Pifer. Sara married Frederick C. DeVictor, who preceded her in death in 1956. In 1959 she married Harold D. "Hoby" Bottorf, who died in 1985. Survivors include son, Richard P. DeVictor and wife, Barbara, Leland, N.C.; son, Frederick C. DeVictor Ill and wife, Karen, Lawrence, Kan.; daughter, Lucille D. Budlong and husband, Michael J. Budlong, Midlothian, Va.; a stepson, Dale Bottorf and wife, Sherry, Cummings, Ga. She was also preceded in death by stepson, John Bottorf. Survivors also include 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was greatly loved by her family, who all enjoyed getting together for her annual birthday celebrations. She cherished the time she spent with her family. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care she received from the dedicated and loving staff at the Brandermill Woods Retirement Center during the last 11 years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brandermill Church, 4500 Millridge Pkwy., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Condolences may be expressed online at Woody Funeral Home at
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.