RICHARDS, Mrs. Sara Jean Raudenbush, 90, of Midlothian, passed away with courage and dignity on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Sara was preceded in death by Nelson, her loving husband of 67 years; her parents, Dorian and Florence Raudenbush; and her brother, Jack Raudenbush. She is survived by her six children, Janis Hennessey (John), Scott Richards (Nancy), Karen Grundmeyer (Joe), John Richards, Tom Richards (Nadia) and Nelson Richards (Jessica); and his 16 grandchildren, Jennifer (Andy), Jessie (Robert), Johnny (Bri), Jordan (Jason), Lindsay (TJ), Kristin (Hillman), Kelsey (Faizaan), Peter (Sarah), Eric (India), Kai, Nya (Connor), Pat, Sarah (James), Maggie, Ellis and Laney; and 13 great-grandchildren, Emily, Caroline, Natalie, Ava, Fallon, Bella, London, Julianna, Brady, Rylin, Max, Bennett and Nell. Sara, also known as "Sally," was born in Pensacola, Florida May 15, 1931. Her family soon moved to Coral Gables, Fla., where she grew up. She attended community college before meeting Nelson, a handsome UVA medical student and love of her life on a blind date. The couple were married September 4, 1953 and moved to N.Y.C. for Nelson's internship at New York Hospital. After his residency and fellowship at NIH in Maryland, the growing family settled in Shaker Heights, Ohio while he worked for the Cleveland Clinic. The family moved to Virginia in 1969 when Dr. Richards decided to go into private practice with Sara as his office manager. Eventually, they moved to Midlothian, where they lived for 49 years. She was an amazing hostess and this home became the center of many gatherings, celebrations and holidays. When Sara retired in 2009, she was able to pursue her watercolor painting full-time. She was an active member of Bon Air Artists and showed her work at many venues throughout Richmond, including Crossroads Arts Center. Her fresh style included beautiful landscapes, still life, animals and nautical themes. She enjoyed painting custom pieces for family members about colleges, homes and celebrations. Sara was always planning her next piece and continued to paint until the last month of her life. Babies were her favorite thing in the world. She was a devoted mother, Grandmommy and Great-Grandmommy to so many. In her last hours, she brightened up when her youngest great-grandchild was brought to see her. She really did have a special bond with the little ones. Due to COVID-19, there are no plans for a service at this time. We will have a joint Celebration of Life for her and Dad hopefully in the fall. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to The American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2022.