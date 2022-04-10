Menu
Sarah Place "Sally" Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
CARTER, Sarah "Sally" Place, died peacefully on February 9, 2022. Her loving husband of 68 years, Dr. Burr Noland Carter II "Nick," preceded her in death. She leaves behind her four children, Marian Worcester Carter "Polly" of Palm Desert, Calif., Burr Noland Carter III "Nick" of Richmond, Edward Hill Carter "Ned" of Charlottesville, Va. and Sarah Carter Grey and her husband, Schuyler, of Denver, Colo.; and six much-loved grandchildren, Blair Carter, Teddy and Garretson Carter and Carter Grey Feldhoff (Ryan and their son and Sally's only great-grandchild, Calder), Georgia and Schuyler Grey.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Spiritual Center at Westminster Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Martin's-in-the Field, P.O. Box 274, Biddeford Pool, Maine 04006, St. Stephen's Church or the Westminster Canterbury Endowment Fund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
