CEPHAS, Sarah E., departed this life December 18, 2021. She is survived by her three daughters, Gwendolyn Jones, Vivian Webster and Pamela Cephas; son, Kelvin Cephas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, December 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment First Union Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FUBC Men's Ministry, 6231 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.