CEPHAS, Sarah E., departed this life December 18, 2021. She is survived by her three daughters, Gwendolyn Jones, Vivian Webster and Pamela Cephas; son, Kelvin Cephas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, December 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment First Union Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FUBC Men's Ministry, 6231 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda Day Cavitt
Family
January 16, 2022
Rest in Peace Ms Sarah..I can't put into words how much I'll miss you..Godbless the family..
jesse blakey
December 23, 2021
I loved our time together! I will miss you!!
Love you,
A BFF
Gwen Brice
Friend
December 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 22, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends. Rest in Paradise, Ms Sarah!!
Mabel Cosby
Other
December 21, 2021
God is with you. Our M Bible study group will miss our song bird. Her songs gave us joy and she was my personal encourager. I will miss both of these beutiful qualities our Creator gave to her as her gifts to shhare with others.