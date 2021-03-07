COPPAGE, Sarah Elizabeth, 88, of Richmond, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Braxton Coppage, of 46 years; her son, Phillip Braxton; and her brother, Irvin W. Dawes. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Renick (Duane); daughter-in-law, Cindy Coppage; sister and brother-in-law, Bonda Dawes and Allen Coppage; grandsons, Bryce Renick (Brittany), Dylan Renick (Katelin); great-grandson, Eliah Renick; and several nephews and nieces. She was a devoted
Christian, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. Her happiest days were spending time with her grandsons, playing volleyball and golf, volunteering at her church and Memorial Regional Hospital, where she received her 20-year service pin. She retired from Boatwright Memorial Library at the University of Richmond in 1994. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Moments of Hope or Onward, care of Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Libbie took me aside and wanted to make sure I didn't break the heart of one of her favorite student workers.....I think she would be happy to know that we have been married 26 years.
She was a dear woman. Bill and I offer our deepest sympathy.
Dywana Saunders
March 12, 2021
We are deeply sadden at the loss of one so close and her memories of good times will always be present in our hearts and may our sympathy go out to her dearest and closest family members as we know this will leave a void in your lives for the near future.
Jesse & Lois Ward
March 7, 2021
We are truly sorry to hear about your loss.Your mother was a great neighbor and she will be truly missed.
Lucy and jack.