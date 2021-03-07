COPPAGE, Sarah Elizabeth, 88, of Richmond, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Braxton Coppage, of 46 years; her son, Phillip Braxton; and her brother, Irvin W. Dawes. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Renick (Duane); daughter-in-law, Cindy Coppage; sister and brother-in-law, Bonda Dawes and Allen Coppage; grandsons, Bryce Renick (Brittany), Dylan Renick (Katelin); great-grandson, Eliah Renick; and several nephews and nieces. She was a devoted



Christian, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. Her happiest days were spending time with her grandsons, playing volleyball and golf, volunteering at her church and Memorial Regional Hospital, where she received her 20-year service pin. She retired from Boatwright Memorial Library at the University of Richmond in 1994. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Moments of Hope or Onward, care of Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.