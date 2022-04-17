FLETCHER, Sarah Bradford, 94, of Laurel, Va., passed peacefully from her earthly home and onto her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 25, 2022. Libbie was born and raised in Blackstone, Va. to James and Ethel Bradford. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mac, Carroll, Nell, Winnie, husband, Edward P. Fletcher (AKA "Skeeter"); and eldest son, Robert P. Fletcher.



She leaves behind her sons, Bradford Fletcher and Jeffrey Fletcher (Karen); grandchildren, Matthew Fletcher (Heather), Christopher Fletcher, Christina Townsend, Jessica Karvunis, Alexandra Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Fletcher, Andrew Fletcher, Despina Karvunis, Calliope Karvunis; as well as her beloved daughter-in-law, Beverley Brown Fletcher. A memorial service will be held at Bonnie Brae Church of Christ Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. Catered lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bonnie Brae Church of Christ with designation for Oak Hill Christian Service Camp.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.