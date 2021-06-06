JOYNER, Sarah Gene Hart, 92, of Richmond, Virginia, walked into heaven on Monday, May 31, 2021. Gene was a beloved mother, "Grangy" and "Great-Grangy," aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Floyd T. Joyner Jr.; her parents, Edward Lee and Sarah Ocie West Hart; and her four brothers, Edward Glenn Hart, Ralph West Hart, Julian Darold Hart and Philip Ray Hart. She is survived by her daughters, Debra J. Geisel and her husband, Joe, Celeste J. Hall and her husband, Ron; her grandchildren, Christopher Floyd Geisel (Laura), Andrew Joseph Geisel (Jessica), Sarah Hall Lankford (Adam), Caroline Hall Prettyman (Owen); and her great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Joey Geisel, Benjamin Geisel, Charlotte Ouzts and Bonds Lankford, Davin and Edwin Prettyman. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Hart; and 13 nieces and nephews. Gene was born at home in Dendron, Virginia on May 6, 1929. She was first in her high school graduating class of seven and a proud graduate of Westhampton College, class of 1950, earning a degree in Sociology. She was inducted into the Mortar Board Society and was an active member of her college alumni association, serving on the class of 1950 scholarship committee. She taught History and coached girls' basketball at Blackstone High School briefly before settling in to raise her family. She was a charter member of Derbyshire Baptist Church, a faithful choir member in the alto section, leader in the WMU and the first woman ordained as a deacon at Derbyshire. She provided constant love and support to her family, providing hospitality and writing letters to children and grandchildren while away from home. Gene enjoyed her neighborhood and tennis friends, was a member of the Tri-Club and supportive of the sports, artistic and school activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for family and her Christian faith were central to her personhood. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021, 10 a.m. at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Cemetery, 248-252 Spring Branch Rd., Waverly, Va. 23890. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Derbyshire Baptist Church Endowment Fund or to a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.