POWELL, Sarah "Sally" Anne, 82, of Glen Allen, passed away April 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Powell Jr.; parents, Gordon Mountain and Marion Powell Mountain Northrop; and sisters, Janet Mountain Kwallek and Mary Jo Mountain Clary. She is survived by her sister, Alice Mountain Vaughan; niece, Deana Feagle; nephews, Brian Clary, Brad Clary and Jeff Clary; and goddaughter, Traci Brown Walker. Sally was born in Beloit, Wisconsin and moved with her husband to Glen Allen over 40 years ago. She especially enjoyed her home and spending time with her friends. She was a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed politics and playing the piano for fun. Funeral services are private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.