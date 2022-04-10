Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah Anne "Sally" Powell
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
POWELL, Sarah "Sally" Anne, 82, of Glen Allen, passed away April 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Powell Jr.; parents, Gordon Mountain and Marion Powell Mountain Northrop; and sisters, Janet Mountain Kwallek and Mary Jo Mountain Clary. She is survived by her sister, Alice Mountain Vaughan; niece, Deana Feagle; nephews, Brian Clary, Brad Clary and Jeff Clary; and goddaughter, Traci Brown Walker. Sally was born in Beloit, Wisconsin and moved with her husband to Glen Allen over 40 years ago. She especially enjoyed her home and spending time with her friends. She was a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed politics and playing the piano for fun. Funeral services are private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.