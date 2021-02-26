Menu
Sarah Bethany Saponara
SAPONARA, Sarah Bethany, 21, of Ashland, Va., left this world too soon on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was our beloved daughter and sister, as well as a shining light to so many friends. Sarah was predeceased by her uncle, Brion Reagan. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Reagan; father, Mike (Tina) Saponara; sisters, Liliana Reagan and Annalisa Saponara; brother, Miles Lucier; maternal grandparents, Dianne Justis and Michael Reagan; aunts and uncles and many cousins. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland, Va. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at Poor Farm Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a non-profit organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community, mental health support services or substance abuse disorders.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Feb
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Mar
7
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Poor Farm Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss - We know Sarah is at peace. May you find comfort in the days ahead.
Landmark Property Management
March 3, 2021
Corinne Campbell
February 27, 2021
