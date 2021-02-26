SAPONARA, Sarah Bethany, 21, of Ashland, Va., left this world too soon on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was our beloved daughter and sister, as well as a shining light to so many friends. Sarah was predeceased by her uncle, Brion Reagan. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Reagan; father, Mike (Tina) Saponara; sisters, Liliana Reagan and Annalisa Saponara; brother, Miles Lucier; maternal grandparents, Dianne Justis and Michael Reagan; aunts and uncles and many cousins. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland, Va. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at Poor Farm Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a non-profit organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community, mental health support services or substance abuse disorders.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.