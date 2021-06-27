SCRIBNER, Sarah, The angels of the Lord took Sarah home on the afternoon of June 15, 2021. Sarah was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 10, 1957 and lived in Richmond since 1986. She retired from a career in nursing at Johnston-Willis Hospital in 2010. Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Ken Scribner in 2010. She is survived by loving children, Amy Taylor and Noah Scribner; and caring grandchildren, Katie, Matt and Seth Taylor; as well as extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Saturday, July 10 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to Bethlehem Baptist Church or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.