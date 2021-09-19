SHEPARD, Sarah Lucille, 82, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Paul Given and Aretta Stewart Given; a son, Otto Lee Vance Sr.; and a grandson, Ernie B. Vance. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Bryant Page Shepard; daughters, Rebecca Shepard and Lynn Daum; a son, Robert Vance and wife, Paige; granddaughters, Christina Bailey, Jia Lindsey; grandson, Otto Lee Vance Jr.; great-granddaughters, Kristen Bailey, Ashley Bailey, Cadence Bailey; great-great-grandson, Xander Matos; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sarah was a faithful member of Meadowood Church of God, great mother, wife and friend to all who knew her. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. for her viewing. Sarah's funeral ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Final rest will be private at a later date. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.