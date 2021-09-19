Menu
Sarah Lucille Shepard
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
SHEPARD, Sarah Lucille, 82, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Paul Given and Aretta Stewart Given; a son, Otto Lee Vance Sr.; and a grandson, Ernie B. Vance. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Bryant Page Shepard; daughters, Rebecca Shepard and Lynn Daum; a son, Robert Vance and wife, Paige; granddaughters, Christina Bailey, Jia Lindsey; grandson, Otto Lee Vance Jr.; great-granddaughters, Kristen Bailey, Ashley Bailey, Cadence Bailey; great-great-grandson, Xander Matos; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sarah was a faithful member of Meadowood Church of God, great mother, wife and friend to all who knew her. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. for her viewing. Sarah's funeral ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Final rest will be private at a later date. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 19, 2021
We love you Lucy and you are treasured by so many. You will be missed . I will miss your prayers and phone calls. Thank you for loving Tommy, Jia, and I. Praising God you are now receiving your reward in heaven . I know it was an amazing homecoming for you with family amd friends.
Hope Lindsey
September 19, 2021
