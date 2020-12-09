CRAWLEY, Saunders W., 80, of Charles City, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Connie Whitehead Crawley; devoted son and daughter-in-law, Saunders "Troy" (Tamara); and one devoted grandson, Troy Devon; and bonus grandchildren, Mathew Jr., Tedmund (Melissa) and Jasmine Dabney; along with a host of family and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, at St. John Baptist Church, Charles City, Va. A walk-through viewing will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. John Baptist Church Scholarship Fund can be made in his honor. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.