Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Saunders W. Crawley
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA
CRAWLEY, Saunders W., 80, of Charles City, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Connie Whitehead Crawley; devoted son and daughter-in-law, Saunders "Troy" (Tamara); and one devoted grandson, Troy Devon; and bonus grandchildren, Mathew Jr., Tedmund (Melissa) and Jasmine Dabney; along with a host of family and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, at St. John Baptist Church, Charles City, Va. A walk-through viewing will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. John Baptist Church Scholarship Fund can be made in his honor. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. John Baptist Church
Charles City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vincent Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
One year already!mommy prayers are still with you.
Carole Jones Hall
Family
December 3, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Carole Jones Hall
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results