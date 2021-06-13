WEISBERGER, Scot J., As the sun went down on Sunday, June 6, Scot Weisberger peacefully passed away after a short intense battle with an aggressive type of cancer. Scot was a straight-shooting, gregarious guy that made friends easily. Loved and respected by a wide range of people all over the world from his wife, Mone's, native Laos, his business partners as well as new friends found on his many travel adventures. He was most proud of growing the family printing business from a small scale print shop through the digital revolution and into the fast-paced 21st century. Even in retirement, he kept busy and productive, investing and developing real estate, traveling around the country and connecting with family. Scot loved his sweet, adopted hound dog he named Kentucky. The two of them were inseparable and went everywhere together. It had been a hard couple of months and Scot did not like a fuss, especially on his own account. Abiding by his preference, no funeral service is planned but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Scot was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Gloria Weisberger. He is survived by wife, Kingkeo Mone Weisberger; son, Harrison Weisberger; and brother, Lan Weisberger (Gayle). Time may soften the blow, but your memory won't fade. Not a day will go by we won't wish you could have stayed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.