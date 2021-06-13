Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scot J. Weisberger
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
WEISBERGER, Scot J., As the sun went down on Sunday, June 6, Scot Weisberger peacefully passed away after a short intense battle with an aggressive type of cancer. Scot was a straight-shooting, gregarious guy that made friends easily. Loved and respected by a wide range of people all over the world from his wife, Mone's, native Laos, his business partners as well as new friends found on his many travel adventures. He was most proud of growing the family printing business from a small scale print shop through the digital revolution and into the fast-paced 21st century. Even in retirement, he kept busy and productive, investing and developing real estate, traveling around the country and connecting with family. Scot loved his sweet, adopted hound dog he named Kentucky. The two of them were inseparable and went everywhere together. It had been a hard couple of months and Scot did not like a fuss, especially on his own account. Abiding by his preference, no funeral service is planned but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Scot was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Gloria Weisberger. He is survived by wife, Kingkeo Mone Weisberger; son, Harrison Weisberger; and brother, Lan Weisberger (Gayle). Time may soften the blow, but your memory won't fade. Not a day will go by we won't wish you could have stayed.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
It was Scot who introduced me to the "greyhound", (libation) and I still remember the buzz Scot and I had; also a good laugh along with that adventure. Lan, I'm sorry for your loss.
Michael Treger
Friend
June 13, 2021
Lan, You and you're family have my heartfelt thoughts and prayers.
Sue Haut
June 13, 2021
Bj and I are very sad to learn of Scot’s passing. He was a fine neighbor while living in CrossRidge, always ready to help anyone who asked. We extend our sincere sympathies to His wife, Mon!
Bruce Hobart
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Scot passing. Love, thoughts and Prayers to Mon and Harrison.
Lynn McDaniel
Family
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results