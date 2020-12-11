Menu
Scott Elston Washington
WASHINGTON, Scott Elston, 73, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Lillian Washington. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Washington; children, Lenice Sudds, Erica Wiggins and Dominique Jackson; brother, James Washington Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hey Pop Always thinking about you.. Miss you..
Dom
December 5, 2021
Memories of friendship, love and laughter will never fade, to many tales to tell (on the porch). Fun times. May you forever Rest In Peace, my friend . Carolyn,Lenice, Jimmy, and Washington family I love you all. Prayers of peace and my deepest condolences.
Elsie Glenn-Allotey
December 21, 2020
I remember visting Richmond , and that was the time I had for some time but will never forget. Rest in peace.
James Dennis Ferguson
December 20, 2020
Rest in Heavenly Peace Scott
Barbara Ward
December 19, 2020
Condolences to Mrs. Washington and her family. Thank you for being great neighbors when I was young and living next door to you. You and your husband always looked out for me. I really appreciated your kindness
Shamaine DuPree
December 19, 2020
Carolyn I'll keep you in my prayers he will surely be missed Trust God and stay strong
Henry Walley
December 19, 2020
My heart is broken. You were my "brother" for 60 years and I loved you every day. May you Rest in Peace. Carolyn, sending love and prayers to you and the family.
Diane Wright
Friend
December 18, 2020
I wish to offer my sincerest condolences along with thoughts and prayers to the family in your time of need
Philip C Price Jr
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your lost I love you Scott and will miss you so happy I saw you at the reunion GOD BLESS YOU FAMILY
Sonnyjim Price
December 18, 2020
Carolyn, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Linda & Velma Reed
Linda Reed
December 17, 2020
One truly good friend, that so many will miss. The humor, smile, and courage along with wisdom which he passed to others. Our hearts shed a tear, but keep him in al of our memory. To the family, we send to you a blessing and hug that is met for all.
Kenneth Troy
December 17, 2020
Praying that God will bring comfort and peace to your family during this difficult time. Love you guys.
Janet Fay Woodson
December 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers for comfort, strength, support and encouragement during this time of grieving and more so after. Rest In Heaven Mr. Scott no more pain.
Robin Cannon & Family Rich., VA & Cape Coral, FL
December 16, 2020
We are sending our prayers and condolences to you for your loss
Edith (Ferguson) Ellerbee Family Detroit,Michigan
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss and praying for your family's strength and comfort during this time.
Shloma Pierce and Family
December 14, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of your husband. We are keeping your family in prayer
Edward & Brenda White
December 12, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to Scottie's family during this time. May God comfort y'all during this time.
Darnetta Jackson
December 12, 2020
Rest in Heavenly Peace. You will be miss
Lindaray Jackson
December 12, 2020
Carolyn...I'm so sorry to hear this news. I'm thinking of you during this tough time...please take care of yourself.
Kelly Cosby
December 11, 2020
I Love You Dad
Dominic Jackson
December 11, 2020
