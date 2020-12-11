WASHINGTON, Scott Elston, 73, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Lillian Washington. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Washington; children, Lenice Sudds, Erica Wiggins and Dominique Jackson; brother, James Washington Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2020.