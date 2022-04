WILLIAMS, Scott Monroe, beloved son, husband and father, passed away on June 13, 2021. Predeceased by his father, Monroe Williams; he is survived by his wife, Stacey; two sons, Nicholas and Benjamin; and his mother, Mabel. His family will remember his quick wit, his love for sports and described him as always caring and supportive. He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be expressed at williamsfuneralhomeva.com