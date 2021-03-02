Menu
Scottie Sue Smith Robinson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
ROBINSON, Scottie Sue Smith, 89, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Scottie was born on January 2, 1932 in Louisa, Va., to the late Cronie and Edith Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, M.M. "Pete" Robinson; daughter, Diane Thompson; sisters, Florence Wilder and Joyce Adams; brothers, Clifton, Ernie and Herbert Smith. She is survived by her children and their families, Janet Siceloff (Bob), their daughters, Erin Siceloff, Claire Guilliams (Casey); David Robinson (Cat Cunningham) and his children, Amy Robinson (Joe Bailey) and Chris Robinson (Nancy); Gary Robinson (Donna) and their children, Luke Walton (Elizabeth) and Kailyn Robinson; grandsons, Brendon Thompson and Karsten Thompson; great-grandchildren, Hunter Bailey, Everett Robinson, Garrett Robinson and Claire Walton; brother, Marcus Smith (Odelle); and many nieces and nephews. Scottie was a 1950 graduate of Sheltering Arms Nursing School. After leaving her career to have children, she spent the rest of her life using those skills to raise her children, help take care of her parents, watch a grandchild or two and take in and care for anyone who came through her door. Family was always important to Scottie. She loved it when they were able to get together for a meal, go out to a restaurant or gather for a family reunion. A walk-through visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Mar
4
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Scottie's passing. She was such a sweet person. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Bettye Robinson Weihs (Uncle Ernie's daughter)
Bettye Weihs
March 2, 2021
We have lived behind Scottie for 52 years and had many talks at the fence. Our children were good friends as well. Miss seeing Scottie hanging out her clothes. She really loved doing that and walking around her yard. Such a good neighbor love to her family.
Roy and Judy Kaufelt
March 2, 2021
I so remember the living attention your mother gave me from across the street as I was growing up. She was such a kind and caring person. I wish you condolences on the passing of your mother. She and your father were such great people. You were truly blessed to have them as parents.
Mike Ribakov
March 2, 2021
