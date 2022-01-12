CURRAN, Sean William Lawrence, was born on September 3, 1984, to Leigh Ann Lawrence of Charlottesville, Va. He died of a massive coronary on December 30, 2021, as a result of a genetic heart condition, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. At the time, he was living with Louise Galleher while completing a master's program and had just been awarded a full-time position in the Albemarle County School System to begin in January, where he worked most successfully with special needs young boys during his graduate training.



Mr. Curran graduated from Blue Ridge School in 2004 and worked for several years at various jobs, including building houses and then returned to school at Piedmont Community College to follow his dream to attend UVa. He obtained an undergraduate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2015, which began his professional career as a teacher in middle and high school settings. He taught at Blue Ridge from 2018 to 2020 in the Learning Center, but was laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This provided an opportunity to return to school to obtain a Master of Arts in Teaching at Mary Baldwin, which was his effort at the time of his death.



Soccer was a constant in Mr. Curran's life from the age of five, as it met his needs to be active with skillful ball handling and being outdoors. At the age of nine, he was accepted on the Richmond Strikers Travel Team, where he played for several years, initially as goalie and later in other field positions. He thought the goalie could save all the games, but discovered otherwise, to his dismay. This was where he learned about the importance of teamwork. Soccer remained an important part of his life: playing, refereeing and coaching, even after discovering his heart condition at age 25.



Mr. Curran was predeceased by his father, the Rev. Charles D. Curran Jr.; his half-brother and sister, Daniel S. Curran and Catherine Curran Walters; and his grandparents, Caroline Myers and Richard Caswell Cooke and Virginia Wray and Charles D. Curran. He is survived by his mother, Anne Gordon C. Curran; birth mother, Leigh Ann Lawrence' and birth grandmother, Mary McKee; brothers, Robert Fielding Curran and Skyler Elliott; half-siblings, Cynthia C. Greenfield and Diane C. Wade; and uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and great-nieces and nephews, who were an influence and wonderful companions throughout his growing years. He had four very special friends, Cecilia Steel, Louise Galleher, Michael Marshall and Megan Pardon.



The funeral will be held at St. Paul's Memorial Episcopal Church, 1700 University Ave., Charlottesville, Va., at 11 a.m. on January 17, 2022, with interment of ashes in the church memorial garden. There will be no reception due to the pervasive virus and masks must be worn in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Sean Curran's name to Blue Ridge School, 273 Mayo Drive, St. George, Va. 22935, or to a scholarship fund in his memory and honor for boys with talent in the sport to be able to advance their skills and move forward in the world of soccer. Gifts may be sent to Deb Tyson, Albemarle High School, 2775 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, Va. 22901.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.