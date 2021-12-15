GALLAGHER, Sean J., passed away on December 10, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia at 66 years of age. A self-made businessman, he was a giant amongst ants. Always the most fun. The most interesting. The most everything. Sean lived like he loved — big. Why go for a little neighborhood motorcycle ride when you could circumnavigate the globe? Breakdown in the Gobi desert? No worries. Sean brought his mechanic.
His love for his rescue pups and caviar — legendary. His love for family — epic. But nothing was bigger than his generous heart. It wasn't giving Sean believed in, it was over-giving. He had a soft spot for strays (especially people) and good stories, some of which were even true. Just not that one about Harvard. He was happiest at home with his loving wife and surrounded by family, friends, his fur-babies and people who could cook a good filet mignon.
Sean's one-liners were fabled. And one of his favorites and often repeated: "Life is not a dress rehearsal." Our love rides with you, Big Daddy.
Sean is survived by his devoted wife, Jill; his children, Mandy, Shayne, Pam and Michael; his grandchildren, Bonnie, Sheldon, Lochlan, Cashel, Kelsey and Jameson; his mother, Betty-Jo; his siblings, Stephen, Mary, Michael; his son-in-law, Bryan; his daughter-in-law, Shirley, and so many other beloved family members.
Memorial service to be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home at 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. Flowers or memorial contributions to The Richmond Animal League, please.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
8 Entries
Sorry to hear about Sean´s passing. He always provided daily humor to kick off the workday. Sending Prayers to his family and friends.
DeeAnn Morris-White
Work
December 24, 2021
I will greatly miss Sean. He had a big heart and was a man of his word. He was an unforgettable personality.
Howard Hager
December 16, 2021
Sean was a good friend and valued business associate of over 40 years. His welcoming voice and hearty laugh was always good to hear. Larger than life indeed.
HOWARD LENT
December 16, 2021
Sean was my best bud in high school and our early twenties. Our adventures were epic and he was, indeed, larger than life. I´m so saddened by this news and I know what a large void his passing leaves in the lives of his family. My thoughts and condolences are with you all.
Patty Kluttz
Friend
December 15, 2021
Jill,
I'm so sorry to hear about Sean. I remember hearing your wonderful stories about the two of you and your travels. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. I know your Uncle Butch and Aunt Anna will be greeting him with open arms and he will never be far from you in spirit. Hugs
Lisa Bates
Friend
December 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are will the family in this time.
Debbie Spangler
December 15, 2021
Our deepest condolences. He will definitely be missed