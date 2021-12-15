GALLAGHER, Sean J., passed away on December 10, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia at 66 years of age. A self-made businessman, he was a giant amongst ants. Always the most fun. The most interesting. The most everything. Sean lived like he loved — big. Why go for a little neighborhood motorcycle ride when you could circumnavigate the globe? Breakdown in the Gobi desert? No worries. Sean brought his mechanic.



His love for his rescue pups and caviar — legendary. His love for family — epic. But nothing was bigger than his generous heart. It wasn't giving Sean believed in, it was over-giving. He had a soft spot for strays (especially people) and good stories, some of which were even true. Just not that one about Harvard. He was happiest at home with his loving wife and surrounded by family, friends, his fur-babies and people who could cook a good filet mignon.



Sean's one-liners were fabled. And one of his favorites and often repeated: "Life is not a dress rehearsal." Our love rides with you, Big Daddy.



Sean is survived by his devoted wife, Jill; his children, Mandy, Shayne, Pam and Michael; his grandchildren, Bonnie, Sheldon, Lochlan, Cashel, Kelsey and Jameson; his mother, Betty-Jo; his siblings, Stephen, Mary, Michael; his son-in-law, Bryan; his daughter-in-law, Shirley, and so many other beloved family members.



Memorial service to be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home at 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. Flowers or memorial contributions to The Richmond Animal League, please.



