CULLINAN, Sean Keith, 51, of Richmond, passed peacefully November 17, 2020, after a too-short, well-lived life and a heroic battle with colon cancer. Born on September 6, 1969, he was a proud graduate of Hermitage High School and alumnus of Hampden-Sydney College. He spent his professional career working for Markel Corporation and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. Sean was a dedicated husband, father, son and friend to so many. He is survived by his cherished wife, Jennifer Weis Cullinan; his beloved sons, Garrett Blake Cullinan and Parker Reece Cullinan; and his faithful canine companion, Cooper ("Coop Dog"). He loved his whole blended family - a family not caught up in the technical legalese of "half" and "step" designations. Sean was predeceased by his sister, Caroline Porter Smith; and is survived by his parents, Randall Cullinan and Sharon and Carl Smith; brothers, Alex Cullinan and Kevin Smith (Gwen); nieces and nephews, Isabella, Emma and Henry Smith; father-in-law, Richard Weis; and a loving extended family. Sean loved good beer, great music and having lots of fun. A celebration of his life will be held in 2021 when we can "do it up right" with all who knew and loved him, just as Sean would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Sean can be made to support the Colorectal Cancer Research Center of Excellence at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Checks can be made payable to Johns Hopkins University indicating the gift's designation and mailed to Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, Md. 21297. Gifts can also be made online: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.