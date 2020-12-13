PIPPEN, Selma Seay, age 96, formerly from Richmond, Virginia, passed away on December 3, 2020. She was a teenaged bride and celebrated her 76th wedding anniversary last July. She is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Pippen Sr.; and her sons, Joseph F. Pippen Jr. of Largo, Fla. and Bruce Pippen of Gainesville, Fla.; and grandsons, Joseph F. Pippen III of Pinellas Park, Fla. and Troy Price Pippen of Largo, Fla.; and great-grandsons, Austin Pippen of Valrico, Fla. and Trevor Pippen, of Pinellas Park, Fla. Selma enjoyed a career in banking in Virginia, Texas and Florida. She loved her homes everywhere she lived and enjoyed gardening and especially loved her azaleas. Most of her gardens were so attractive they could have been shown for public viewing during garden week. She was a wonderful hostess and a great southern cook. Her family as well as many friends enjoyed her hospitality frequently. Selma also was a wonderful First Lady at the companies where her husband was president. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks. Selma was a kind and beautiful lady with a gentle and sweet spirit. She will be so missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life and visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Indian Rocks Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.