I have very fond memories of both Harry and Zarouhi from their volunteer work at the Lenten Lunch program at St. Paul´s Episcopal Church. Harry was our coffee and tea man. He made and kept up with all the coffee, iced tea and hot tea that we served during our 2 seatings of lunch every week day during the Lenten season. He also had a joke for us workers in the kitchen. He was beloved by all.

Lyons Burke Other January 14, 2022