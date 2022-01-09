DELOIAN, Sergeant Major Harry, USA, Ret., a great American Patriot and member of The Greatest Generation, passed to the next life on January 6, 2022, at the age of 95. "Uncle Harry," as he was known to most, served his country honorably in both WWII as a platoon leader during the Battle of the Bulge and as a reconnaissance scout during the Korean War. He later went on to become the very first member of his division to earn the title and wear the hat of Drill Sergeant, graduating in 1966 from the 1st U.S. Army NCO Academy's Drill Sergeant School.
After his discharge from active duty, he married his beloved, Zarouhi "Lizzie" DerKrikorian, who preceded him in death after 55 years of marriage and was the "absolute best thing that ever happened to him." Known for his humor and kindness, Harry changed the lives of many people he encountered and left the world a better place than he found it.
Aside from his beloved Lizzie; he was also preceded in death by his father, Kachadoor Deloian; and mother, Elizabeth Bashjian Deloian. He is survived by no less than 22 loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews who endeavor to carry forward the Torch of Patriotism he has laid down.
A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, in Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph Street. Harry made too many charitable contributions to recount so we ask that you donate, in lieu of flowers, in his name to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.