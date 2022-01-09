Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sergeant Major Harry Deloian
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
DELOIAN, Sergeant Major Harry, USA, Ret., a great American Patriot and member of The Greatest Generation, passed to the next life on January 6, 2022, at the age of 95. "Uncle Harry," as he was known to most, served his country honorably in both WWII as a platoon leader during the Battle of the Bulge and as a reconnaissance scout during the Korean War. He later went on to become the very first member of his division to earn the title and wear the hat of Drill Sergeant, graduating in 1966 from the 1st U.S. Army NCO Academy's Drill Sergeant School.

After his discharge from active duty, he married his beloved, Zarouhi "Lizzie" DerKrikorian, who preceded him in death after 55 years of marriage and was the "absolute best thing that ever happened to him." Known for his humor and kindness, Harry changed the lives of many people he encountered and left the world a better place than he found it.

Aside from his beloved Lizzie; he was also preceded in death by his father, Kachadoor Deloian; and mother, Elizabeth Bashjian Deloian. He is survived by no less than 22 loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews who endeavor to carry forward the Torch of Patriotism he has laid down.

A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, in Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph Street. Harry made too many charitable contributions to recount so we ask that you donate, in lieu of flowers, in his name to the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
1401 S. Randolph Street, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I have very fond memories of both Harry and Zarouhi from their volunteer work at the Lenten Lunch program at St. Paul´s Episcopal Church. Harry was our coffee and tea man. He made and kept up with all the coffee, iced tea and hot tea that we served during our 2 seatings of lunch every week day during the Lenten season. He also had a joke for us workers in the kitchen. He was beloved by all.
Lyons Burke
Other
January 14, 2022
We shall miss Harry who set guard over the neighborhood from his vantage point high on the hill. For those of us who have lived in the community for more than 20 years - he was the cornerstone and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace neighbor and we will share a laugh in your new home.
The Neighbors
Friend
January 12, 2022
My heart goes out to Harry´s family. My parents were very close with both Harry and Liz, and I felt part of their extended family. He was such an incredible and kind man. At least now he and Liz are together again.
Jan Brady
Family
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results