Serita Ayers
AYERS, Serita, 57, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Carl; two daughters, Brandi (Steve) and Tonya (Bryan); five grandchildren, Brooke (who Serita and Carl raised), Chyane, Aiden, Dominic and Cierra; and special friends, Gerald and Dorothy Bosher. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Interment will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Gethsemane Church of Christ
VA
