Shannon D. Woodley
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
WOODLEY, Shannon D., 50, of Richmond, departed this life on February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alexandria; and mother, Geraldine. She is survived by her father, Alexander Ray; three sons, Kwamel, Rodney and Rhauson; one grandson, Massiah; one brother, Derek; sister-in-law, Merleny; two nieces and a host of cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
