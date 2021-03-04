WOODLEY, Shannon D., 50, of Richmond, departed this life on February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alexandria; and mother, Geraldine. She is survived by her father, Alexander Ray; three sons, Kwamel, Rodney and Rhauson; one grandson, Massiah; one brother, Derek; sister-in-law, Merleny; two nieces and a host of cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.