Sharleen M. Holmes-King
HOLMES-KING, Sharleen M., 67, of Petersburg, Va., departed this life on March 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Johnie King; daughter, Lorry Hicks (Janine); granddaughter, Morgan Hicks; sister, Shirl Anthony; brother, Spencer Mead Jr. (Virginia); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave., Richmond, Va. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
