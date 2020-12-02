RUSSELL, Sharon Dale, 73, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Aylett Russell; father, Ron Smith; children, Kimberly Gulasky and Kenneth Gulasky and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Tyler Armitage and Justin, Brandon and Chase Gulasky; nephew, Woody Ergens and his wife, Heather; and great-nephew, Owen. A memorial service for Sharon will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.