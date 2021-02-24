Ray and I send to you Steve, Mark and Matthew our sincere condolences to you. I first met Sharon when she joined our staff at Thomas Dale. We often had lots of conversations while she was there. Afterwards I followed her career as she taught pre school and then in Colonial Heights. You could tell that she loved science and when it became a part of our Bible School curriculum her experiments dazzled the children as well as the teachers. I know Sharon was instrumental to our church and she will be missed. I can´t say that your grief will soon go away, because it will not. You will remember her fondly in all the memories she left behind until you see her again. I asked you once when Sharon was in isolation if she was watching Netflix and also reading. You said oh, yea, we watch too many. So when you are sad, watch a movie, she will be with you in spirit.

Jane Ward February 26, 2021