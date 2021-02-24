ENTWISTLE, Sharon Lee Bowman, 64, of Chester, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born and raised in Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of Carol Jean and the late Herbert Aubrey Bowman. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven David Entwistle; sons, Michael Robert Entwistle, Matthew David Entwistle and Mark Timothy Entwistle. Also surviving are her mother, Carol Jean Bowman; brother, John Thomas Bowman; other extended family members and many friends. After obtaining her master's degree in secondary science education, Sharon had a steadfast career as a chemistry, forensics science and biology teacher for the Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Public School Systems. She also taught for several years at Chester Presbyterian Pre-School. An ordained Deacon and Elder at Chester Presbyterian Church, Sharon enjoyed volunteering for numerous church education and property programs and sang in the choir. She was eagerly involved in her sons' activities, serving as a PTA President and Cubmaster. A memorial service will be held once gatherings are safe at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or the Chester Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 3424 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.