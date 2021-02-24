Menu
Sharon Lee Bowman Entwistle
ENTWISTLE, Sharon Lee Bowman, 64, of Chester, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born and raised in Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of Carol Jean and the late Herbert Aubrey Bowman. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven David Entwistle; sons, Michael Robert Entwistle, Matthew David Entwistle and Mark Timothy Entwistle. Also surviving are her mother, Carol Jean Bowman; brother, John Thomas Bowman; other extended family members and many friends. After obtaining her master's degree in secondary science education, Sharon had a steadfast career as a chemistry, forensics science and biology teacher for the Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Public School Systems. She also taught for several years at Chester Presbyterian Pre-School. An ordained Deacon and Elder at Chester Presbyterian Church, Sharon enjoyed volunteering for numerous church education and property programs and sang in the choir. She was eagerly involved in her sons' activities, serving as a PTA President and Cubmaster. A memorial service will be held once gatherings are safe at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or the Chester Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 3424 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.

She was so up beat, always smiling. A light has gone out in the world. She will be missed.
Henrietta Yaworsky
Acquaintance
March 13, 2021
Carol, sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter..
Jerry Cook
Friend
February 26, 2021
Ray and I send to you Steve, Mark and Matthew our sincere condolences to you. I first met Sharon when she joined our staff at Thomas Dale. We often had lots of conversations while she was there. Afterwards I followed her career as she taught pre school and then in Colonial Heights. You could tell that she loved science and when it became a part of our Bible School curriculum her experiments dazzled the children as well as the teachers. I know Sharon was instrumental to our church and she will be missed. I can´t say that your grief will soon go away, because it will not. You will remember her fondly in all the memories she left behind until you see her again. I asked you once when Sharon was in isolation if she was watching Netflix and also reading. You said oh, yea, we watch too many. So when you are sad, watch a movie, she will be with you in spirit.
Jane Ward
February 26, 2021
