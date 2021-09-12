Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Dale Harris
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
J.R. Tucker High School
HARRIS, Sharon Dale French, 73, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was born in Richmond on March 20, 1948, to Frank Hannon and Dorothy Lucille Moncure French. Sharon was a graduate of J.R. Tucker High School, Longwood University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Regent University. She taught English at J.R. Tucker High School; English as a Second Language in several Henrico County schools; and spent 14 years as a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice. Sharon was active in her United Methodist Women circle and led a Grief Recovery Group at Providence United Methodist Church. In recent years, she also did grief counseling with Bon Secours Hospice.

In 2015, she and her husband published a book titled NPH Journey into Dementia and Out Again, chronicling her bout with a neurological condition. She loved poetry and published a small chapbook, Watermark. Sharon was a lifelong learner, a sensitive woman of deep spirituality, an advocate for acceptance of all people beyond all barriers and hurdles, a good listener and friend to many. She loved children, the beach, collected seashells, loved to travel and loved to shop. She and her husband were active for years in the Association for Marriage Enrichment (ACME) and briefly formed a group for remarried couples called the "Stepfamily Connection."

Sharon is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rev. Hugh T. Harris; her brother, Larry W. French (Lisa); a brother-in-law, Rev. James A. Harris (Debbie); her children, William Brent Logan (Michelle) and Mark Ryan Logan (Stacie); two stepchildren, Charles W. Harris (Felicia) and Linda Diane Spencer; four grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Road, North Chesterfield, Va. A private committal service will be held later at the Providence Cemetery Memory Walk. Memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Providence United Methodist Church
901 S. Providence Road, North Chesterfield, VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Very kind, patient teacher
Rob Johnston, JRT
September 13, 2021
Sharon had an abiding love of music. Many of our times together we would listen to music outside of the mainstream. She would clasp her hands together, take a quick breath with an intense look of pleasure, and relax into it. Time with her as always brought surprises and a lot of friendly love. There is so much music that will always, instantly, remind me of her. She was such a blessing. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Elaine Mann
Friend
September 13, 2021
Please accept my condolences on your loss of Sharon. We now know that she is in the presence of the Lord and is healed. God bless you all whom she so dearly loved.
Linda Paris Gelhaar
Friend
September 12, 2021
Hugh, Mark, Brent, & Larry, Loving thoughts and prayers lifted for Sharon's extended family for Peace and Comfort beyond understanding. Although we are unable to attend Sharon's memorial service, please know that we are there in spirit as you grieve her loss and celebrate her life! Love, Richie & Karen
Richie & Karen Andrews
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I hope your memories of her bring you peace.
Mary Roberts Bakeoven
Family
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results