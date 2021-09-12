HARRIS, Sharon Dale French, 73, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was born in Richmond on March 20, 1948, to Frank Hannon and Dorothy Lucille Moncure French. Sharon was a graduate of J.R. Tucker High School, Longwood University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Regent University. She taught English at J.R. Tucker High School; English as a Second Language in several Henrico County schools; and spent 14 years as a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice. Sharon was active in her United Methodist Women circle and led a Grief Recovery Group at Providence United Methodist Church. In recent years, she also did grief counseling with Bon Secours Hospice.
In 2015, she and her husband published a book titled NPH Journey into Dementia and Out Again, chronicling her bout with a neurological condition. She loved poetry and published a small chapbook, Watermark. Sharon was a lifelong learner, a sensitive woman of deep spirituality, an advocate for acceptance of all people beyond all barriers and hurdles, a good listener and friend to many. She loved children, the beach, collected seashells, loved to travel and loved to shop. She and her husband were active for years in the Association for Marriage Enrichment (ACME) and briefly formed a group for remarried couples called the "Stepfamily Connection."
Sharon is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rev. Hugh T. Harris; her brother, Larry W. French (Lisa); a brother-in-law, Rev. James A. Harris (Debbie); her children, William Brent Logan (Michelle) and Mark Ryan Logan (Stacie); two stepchildren, Charles W. Harris (Felicia) and Linda Diane Spencer; four grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Road, North Chesterfield, Va. A private committal service will be held later at the Providence Cemetery Memory Walk. Memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.