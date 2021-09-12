Sharon had an abiding love of music. Many of our times together we would listen to music outside of the mainstream. She would clasp her hands together, take a quick breath with an intense look of pleasure, and relax into it. Time with her as always brought surprises and a lot of friendly love. There is so much music that will always, instantly, remind me of her. She was such a blessing. I'm so sorry for your loss.

Elaine Mann Friend September 13, 2021