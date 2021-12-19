Menu
Sharon A. Loving
LOVING, Sharon A., 74, of Varina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in her home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Cleo Atkinson; her loving husband of 28 years, James D. Loving; and her grandson, Garrett Kirby. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Atkinson (Cookie); children, Teresa Craft (Joe), Dianna McManamy, Trey Kirby (Kim); stepson, Randy Loving (K.Lynne); her grandchildren, whom she loved to the moon and back, Wayne Owens (Heather), Ryan Loving, Austin Craft, Jacob Loving, Ashley Craft, Summer Kirby; great-grandchildren, Haily, Paisley, Kylie; and many other family and friends. Sharon worked at America Filtrona for 38 years, where she met the love of her life, whom she called "Babe." She was very passionate and devoted to her family and always stated that she was truly blessed. Sharon enjoyed being with family, cooking, gardening, birds and giving hugs. Her joy and presence will be deeply missed, but she leaves behind precious memories as her greatest gift and enduring legacy. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, December 23. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 S. Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home
VA
Dec
23
Interment
Washington Memorial Park
VA
You were so loved Sharon and will truly be missed!!
Judy Ferrell
December 22, 2021
Love you Sharon! We will miss you so much. I know you are rejoicing with the love of your life! Hugs to you!
Donna, Len, and girls
December 20, 2021
Jimmy and Cookie, I'm so sorry for your family's loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Gail Seay
December 19, 2021
