LOVING, Sharon A., 74, of Varina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in her home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Cleo Atkinson; her loving husband of 28 years, James D. Loving; and her grandson, Garrett Kirby. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Atkinson (Cookie); children, Teresa Craft (Joe), Dianna McManamy, Trey Kirby (Kim); stepson, Randy Loving (K.Lynne); her grandchildren, whom she loved to the moon and back, Wayne Owens (Heather), Ryan Loving, Austin Craft, Jacob Loving, Ashley Craft, Summer Kirby; great-grandchildren, Haily, Paisley, Kylie; and many other family and friends. Sharon worked at America Filtrona for 38 years, where she met the love of her life, whom she called "Babe." She was very passionate and devoted to her family and always stated that she was truly blessed. Sharon enjoyed being with family, cooking, gardening, birds and giving hugs. Her joy and presence will be deeply missed, but she leaves behind precious memories as her greatest gift and enduring legacy. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, December 23. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.